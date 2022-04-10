PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s indoor mask mandate could return soon. City leaders are expected to make an announcement Monday after the health department reviews case counts and hospital numbers.

The reinstatement could come just over one month since it was lifted and days before what is expected to be a busy holiday weekend.

“We have seen more guests these last few days definitely wearing masks and coming through with it,” Shawn Leahey, the general manager of Positano Coast in Old City, said.

The possible reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate comes as new COVID cases are on the rise, fueled by the omicron BA.2 subvariant, putting the city into a level 2 response, meaning masks are recommended.

“Definitely going to put a damper on Easter this upcoming weekend if there is a mask mandate in place,”Leahey said.

“Generally when we get a phone call, somebody looking for a reservation, it’s a 99% that they’re going to do it,” he added. “When we see the mandates in place that definitely drops down significantly. I would say maybe 60-70% of the calls actually go through booking reservations at that point because of the mandates.”

Leahey, like many businesses, worry about both customers and staff trying to keep up as new changes come and go.

“We have some masks in house right now, but if we need to get 500 masks in by Tuesday we may not be able to,” he added.

On Friday, CHOP’s policy lab advised against new mask requirements, citing “good” hospital capacity. Whatever the city decides, businesses big and small say they’ll comply if it means keeping everyone safe, asking only for communication along the way.

“We just hope again that we have some clear expectations, some timelines, and if they do see a plateau, they take it away quickly and get us back to life as normal as possible,” Leahey said.

The health department says they will be reviewing case counts and hospitalizations before making any final decisions.