Fire Tears Through Home In Marple Township, Delaware County

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A fire tore through a home in Marple Township, Delaware County early Sunday morning. The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. along Warren Boulevard.
Crews spent about 90 minutes to get the flames under control.
Officials say everyone was able to get out of the home safely.
The home next door suffered some damage due to the wind.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.