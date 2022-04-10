PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers star Joel Embiid made history on Sunday. The big man won the NBA scoring title for the first time in his career.

Embiid averaged 30.6 points per game in 68 contests this season, which is the most he’s played in his six-year career. He becomes the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal did it with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1999-2000 season. O’Neal averaged 29.7 points per game that year.

Embiid also became the first center to average 30-plus points per game in a season since former Sixer Moses Malone averaged 31.2 in 1982 with the Houston Rockets.

The last Sixer to win the scoring title was Allen Iverson during the 2004-05 season. The Hall of Fame guard won it four times in his career.

Embiid’s most recent outing came against the Indiana Pacers in a 133-120 victory on Saturday night. He scored 41 points and went 14 for 17 from the field, including two 3-pointers. Embiid also recorded 20 rebounds and four assists.

41 PTS | 20 REB | 4 AST we give you: the first and ONLY player in the NBA with a 40/20 game this season. 🎥 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/BxwIFKlzVS — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 9, 2022

After Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid clinched the scoring title.

The scoring title race was tight until the very end of the season. Embiid beat out Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young for the title. LeBron James made a late push for the crown, but he didn’t play enough games to qualify, and was ruled out with an injury after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.

The scoring title is nice accolade to have as Embiid continues to make his case as the league’s MVP. Like the scoring title, that race is even tighter. Embiid, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and Antetokounmpo have all made very strong cases to deserve the award.

Embiid is out tonight in the Sixers’ regular season finale against the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers and Embiid will now get ready for the playoffs that could include a first round matchup against the Toronto Raptors or Chicago Bulls. With a Sixers win against the Pistons and a Boston Celtics loss versus the Memphis Grizzlies, they’ll face the Bulls. If the Sixers lose, they’ll play the Raptors.