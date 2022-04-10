CBS3 Pet Project: Pet Care Market Has Nearly Doubled Since 2020

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — In the last two years, the overall U.S. pet care market nearly doubled. Pet food, treats and supplies, veterinary service, and everything else we buy for our pets is more expensive, with the biggest jump coming over the last few months.

Pet food manufacturers have passed down frequent price increases to retailers as their costs have climbed for everything from the meat, fish, and chicken ingredients in pet food to the packaging for it.

On top of that, there are increasing difficulties and expenses in shipping products and keeping them in stock.

“The shipping containers have gone up over 200% in the last year and a half,” Nancy Bleznak, of Medford Pet Supplies, said. “The price of the bag itself has gone up dramatically, the empty can has gone up dramatically, the packaging, the plastic to wrap things, the pallets to ship things, every single element has increased dramatically.”

Pet retailers say people will definitely notice price increases and supply shortages for their pet food and toys.

But just like the items at the grocery store, they will keep buying while economizing where they can.

Carol Erickson, animal advocate with the Pennsylvania SPCA was off this week, but she’ll be back next week.