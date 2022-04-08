Philadelphia Police Asking For Public's Help To Identify Suspects In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Sean Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Sean Toomey. Officials released new video and images of the suspects on Friday.

Toomey was shot twice, once in his head and once in his side in March during an attempted carjacking outside of his home on Mulberry Street in Wissinoming, according to police. Officials initially believed he was killed by a stray bullet while carrying water from his dad’s house to his car.

Toomey was a reserved kid with a passion for football and basketball, his father, John Toomey, said.

JUST IN — Philadelphia Police release video / photos of suspected killers in the murder of Sean Toomey, 15, from Mayfair on March 24. Photo to follow. (1/2) @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pIE25zKLqT — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 8, 2022

“It’s a lot to take in,” John Toomey told Eyewitness News in March.

“You can’t describe it,” he added. “It’s not something I want anyone to experience.”

Any information please contact Homicide at 215-686-3334, 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).