By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before the season opener, the Phillies honored the two Pennsylvania State troopers killed in a crash on I-95 last month.

Pictures of Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were displayed on the large scoreboard for a moment of silence.

The players bowed their heads, along with the fans.

The families of both slain troopers were in attendance to witness this special moment.

Mack and Sisca were hit and killed by an SUV on March 21 while they were trying to rescue a pedestrian who was walking on I-95 South near the Broad Street exit.