PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before the season opener, the Phillies honored the two Pennsylvania State troopers killed in a crash on I-95 last month.
Pictures of Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were displayed on the large scoreboard for a moment of silence.Jerry Rosado Arrested In 32-Year-Old Sexual Assault Cold Case In Wildwood, Prosecutors Say
The players bowed their heads, along with the fans.READ MORE: James Dobson Elementary School Student Designing T-Shirts To Raise Money For Autism
The families of both slain troopers were in attendance to witness this special moment.MORE NEWS: Man Shot Near Busy Pennsylvania Convention Center, Police Say
Mack and Sisca were hit and killed by an SUV on March 21 while they were trying to rescue a pedestrian who was walking on I-95 South near the Broad Street exit.