PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re planning on going to a Phillies game this year, you better be decked out in red and white. One of the best places to score some new Phillies gear is at the team store inside Citizens Bank Park.

“It’s one of the biggest days,” Kristen Zeller, the director of retail and marketing with the Phillies, said. “You have everybody that’s excited to come here to watch baseball, excited to come here and rep their favorite player or just rep their favorite team.”

Ahead of Opening Day, the New Era Phillies team store is fully stocked, so fans won’t have to go far to get some great new gear.

Front and center is a fan favorite. The Phillie Phanatic is back with a bunch of new looks.

“We stocked up on a ton of Phanatic stuff,” Zeller said. “We have pillow pets, we have drinkware, we have bags, we have this really cute little guy called a study buddy with glasses on so there’s all kinds of Phanatic stuff. Everybody loves that.”

Make way for the MVP. Bryce Harper now has a section of the store all to himself, so fans can rep the reigning MVP.

“Everybody is excited about Bryce and his awards last year,” Zeller said. “So we have some great commemorative items for that.”

Jerseys are always a hot item at the shop, especially for new players like Nick Castellanos, and CBS3 found out they are made with a lot of love. Each one is hand-pressed in house, down to each individual letter, and that’s a lot of letters.

“Supply chain is still pretty crazy right now with the after effects of COVID-19,” Zeller said. “So it’s still going to take us a while to get replicas in, but we are lucky that we have a press on site.”

“We are pressing away and having the Schwarber and Castellanos jerseys ready for our fans,” she added.

From caps and collectables to merchandise and memorabilia, the store is always switching up styles, so fans can look fresh while cheering on their Fightin’ Phillies.

“We read every message, we see what fans say, what they like, what they want, and we try to translate that as best as we can to what comes in the store,” Zeller said. “So it’s just a lot of fun paying attention. What do people want? And we take that seriously and we try to translate that.”