Phillies Fans Tailgate, Buy Merchandise Ahead Of Opening Day Against Oakland Athletics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Opening Day for the Phillies, and fans couldn’t have asked for better weather on Friday. Lots of groups are tailgating the lots at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies get ready to play the Oakland Athletics at 3:05 p.m.

But one group from New Jersey tailgating was celebrating for a special reason.

“I’m getting married,” Kate said.

Kate said her groom, Michael, is working on Friday while she gets to celebrate with friends at the Phillies game.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News stopped by the New Era Team Store inside Citizens Bank Park to check out some of the merchandise.

Some of the people inside the store were from out of town, including the desert southwest, and they’re big fans of Phillies rookie third baseman Bryson Stott. He’s from Las Vegas.

One of them revealed how Stott got his nickname.

“It was ‘Chubba,’ so to be honest with you, when he was younger he was pretty short and he was a little stocky, so that’s how he got the nickname,” Brett Brokaw said. “He’s filled out now though, he looks a lot better than he did back then.”

“I got to root for momma Stott,” Kristen Brokaw said. “She’s excited that her boy is starting, and we got the whole girl team here from Vegas, Salt Lake, so go Bryson.”

One father inside the store buying a powder blue Bryce Harper jersey said he was going dress his son in Phillies gear as well.

“Go Phillies,” the kid said.

The field at Citizens Bank Park is ready to go, despite the rain the area has seen over the past week.

Initially, rain was in the forecast, but it looks like that will hold off.