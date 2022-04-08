PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a terrifying night for a Philadelphia family on Thursday. A mother and her child were shot while lying in their bed in the city’s Harrowgate neighborhood.

Now, police are trying to find the person who pulled the trigger.

Police say at least 21 shots were fired at that home. And inside that home at the time were a mother and son.

Police say they were just relaxing in bed when they were hit by the same bullet. Fortunately, they are both in stable condition Friday morning.

The gunfire erupted on the 1800 block of East Venango Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a mother and son were lying in a bed on the first floor of the home when a silver sedan pulled up and stopped just outside the property.

Police say people in that car then opened fire. The 28-year-old mother was hit in the leg and taken to Temple University Hospital. Her 5-year-old son was grazed in the arm and taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital.

They’re both in stable condition, but clearly, this family is extremely lucky to be alive.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate and investigators have located vital surveillance video that captured the shooting.

“Several cameras, private cameras, did record the incident, which police did view,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “You can clearly see a silver sedan traveling east on 1800 Venango, it stops when it gets in front of this property and fires, we know, 21 shots from the passenger-side rear door and the passenger-side front door windows. And although 21 shots were fired, only one bullet went through the window frame, striking the 28-year-old mother and son.”

The house next door was hit by gunfire. Adults and children were in that home at the time.

But fortunately, no one else was injured.

So far police have not identified a motive and there have been no arrests.

