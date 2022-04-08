WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office says it has made an arrest in a 32-year-old cold case.
Police arrested and charged 62-year-old Jerry Rosado for the sexual assault of Susan Negersmith in 1990.
Investigators say the New York woman's body was found partially clothed next to a restaurant in Wildwood on May 27 of that year.
The prosecutor's office says they matched Rosado's DNA with a sample taken from the scene.
He’s charged with second-degree sexual assault and could go to prison for up to 10 years if convicted.