PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are expected to provide an update Friday on the investigation into the shooting of a SEPTA police officer and three residents.

The gun battle between the suspect and police happened Wednesday night at a Frankford apartment building at Leiper and Arrott Streets.

Officer Ervis Onuzi was shot in the stomach while shielding another officer after police say the gunman shot three people.

CBS3 has been told the gunman fired through a second floor window toward the street at officers.

“We’re just so glad to see that his eyes are open, he recognized that we were out there to support him, and he gave us a gesture to kind of put us at ease even more. Again, that’s the kind of guy he was,” Troy Parham, of the SEPTA Transit Police Union, said.

Two of the victims are in stable condition. There’s no word yet on the status of the third person who was hurt.