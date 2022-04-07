Family, Friends Gather To Remember Man Found Shot, Killed In West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends held a vigil to honor a man who was shot and killed in his West Philadelphia home. They gathered to remember Vincent Gunter on the 200 block of North Peach Street.
Gunter was shot and killed on Saturday.Gunman Dead After SEPTA Transit Officer, 3 Others Shot In Philadelphia's Frankford Section, Police Say
Officers found him in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the back.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Steady Rain, Thunderstorms On Thursday Expected To Cause Messy Commutes
So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the case.MORE NEWS: Overnight Upper Darby House Fire Leaves Man Dead, Displaces 4 People: Officials
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here