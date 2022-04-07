CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends held a vigil to honor a man who was shot and killed in his West Philadelphia home. They gathered to remember Vincent Gunter on the 200 block of North Peach Street.

Gunter was shot and killed on Saturday

Family, Friends Gather To Remember Man Found Shot, Killed In West Philadelphia Home

Officers found him in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the back.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the case.

