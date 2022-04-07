Overnight Upper Darby House Fire Leaves Man Dead, Displaces 4 People: Officials

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A house fire in Upper Darby has left a 60-year-old man dead on Friday morning, officials say. The fire occurred on the 7000 block of Radbourne Road around 4 a.m.
The identity of the man hasn't been released, but he was found in the back bedroom of the home. Two officers rescued the man from the house but he later died.
Smoke detectors were found not working inside the home, a fire official told CBS3.

According to Red Cross, four people have been displaced due to the fire.
Officials believe it could be a potential hoarding situation.
It’s unclear how the fire started.