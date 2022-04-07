PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania firefighter who was injured on the job is finally back home. And he received a hero’s send-off from a rehab facility in Center City Wednesday.
Middletown and Philadelphia fire departments gathered for the sendoff for Shawn Menear. Back in January, he got second and third-degree burns, while fighting a house fire in Central Pennsylvania.
Fire trucks from Middletown and Philly provided an escort as he left Center City.
Menear's basically had to learn how to walk all over again.
“I feel great, I’m glad to go home,” Meanear said. “I got a long way to go though.”