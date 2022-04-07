CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The parents of South Jersey students who drank contaminated milk at their school have filed a class-action lawsuit. They say in addition to physical ailments this situation has caused their children, it’s impacted them emotionally as well.

The parents are seeking monetary compensation and an apology.

It’s an emotional toll that’s a lot harder to get over than spilled milk.

“Days later, we were still experiencing these issues,” Domonique Wilson said. “She is traumatic. She is saying, ‘No, I don’t want to drink anything, I don’t want to eat anything.'”

Parents in the Camden County School District say their kids are still recovering after drinking milk tainted with sanitizer at school. The contamination impacted dozens of students at the Early Childhood Development Center nearly one week ago.

“It was just complete chaos, and like Dominique said, my son had this big black C on his hand, and I’m like what does this mean?” Tiffanee Gould said.

The big “C” stood for Cooper Medical Center.

That’s where Gould’s and Wilson’s children — only 4 and 5 years old — were taken after they claim Guida-Seibert Dairy Company failed to prevent the milk from being free of foreign substances.

“As a parent, this should’ve never happened to anybody’s children, our’s or anyone’s,” Wilson said.

On Thursday, the two, along with their attorneys, announced a class-action lawsuit against the Connecticut-based company that includes one other parent.

It alleges distress on both students and their guardians.

“For example, one parent lost her job unfortunately because of having to care for her child since being out of school,” Joseph Lento, a parent, said.

In a statement, Guida’s Dairy said it was disposing of 1% low-fat milk cartons with a sell-by date of April 11.

Guida-Seibert Dairy Company said, “Once we were made aware of this issue, we took immediate action and tested impacted product to verify there is no food safety risk associated with this product.”

“This should’ve been monitored better and it wasn’t,” Wilson said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the dairy company for a statement in response to the lawsuit. We have yet to hear back.