PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son were hit by a bullet fired at their home in Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 18th and East Venango Streets.

Philadelphia police say 21 shots were fired from a car.

A bullet went through a window casing and hit the victims, who were laying in a bed on the first floor. Police say the mother was hit in the leg and the child was grazed in the arm by that bullet. The mother and child are in stable condition.

Investigators say they are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

“You can clearly see a silver sedan traveling east on 1800 Venango, it stops when it gets in front of this property and fires, we know, 21 shots from the passenger-side rear door and the passenger-side front door windows,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the house next door was hit three times but no one was injured.

No one has been arrested.