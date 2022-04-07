PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – La Salle University will introduce Fran Dunphy as the men’s basketball coach during a teleconference on Zoom on Thursday. The press conference will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

Dunphy graduated from La Salle in 1970. He’s the winningest coach in Big 5 history and becomes the 20th coach to take the helm at La Salle.

Dunphy played baseball and basketball at La Salle from 1967 to 70. As a senior on the men’s basketball team, he averaged 18.6 points per game and led the team in assists.

Dunphy was briefly retired and recently served as the interim athletic director at Temple University. Before that, he was the men’s basketball coach for the Owls for 13 seasons. He also held the same position at the University of Pennsylvania from 1989 to 2006.

