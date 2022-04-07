Authorities Investigating Attempted Child Luring In Falls Township, Bucks County

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Falls Township police want to alert families about a man who tried to lure a child into his car. Officers say a heavy-set man driving a Buick LeSabre kept asking a female student if she wanted a ride before he was told to leave. 

It happened along South Queen Anne Drive on March 18.

The vehicle is missing the rear passenger side hub cap.

The suspect was wearing an olive color military-style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.