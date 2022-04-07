Authorities Investigating Attempted Child Luring In Falls Township, Bucks County

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Falls Township police want to alert families about a man who tried to lure a child into his car. Officers say a heavy-set man driving a Buick LeSabre kept asking a female student if she wanted a ride before he was told to leave.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.