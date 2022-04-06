Edgewater Park Township Police Honor 3 Young People Who Saved Friend From Frozen Pond

EDGEWATER PARK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — In New Jersey, three young people were honored for saving a friend who fell into a frozen pond. Twelve-year-old Timothy Graf and 14-year-olds Tristan Dehn and Michael Marsh received the lifesaving award from Edgewater Park Township police Tuesday night.

The heroics happened in January when the ice cracked beneath the feet of Graf and his friend.

“I ran like right in front of him on the ice try to get him to grab my hand but then I fell in and I tried to climb out,” Graf said.

“I don’t remember seeing him falling in, but I was just probably too focused on the one kid I just went in there and got him out,” Marsh said.

“At first you’re like, ‘Oh, I got to get these kids out.’ There’s no like, ‘I’m terrified.’ There’s no really feeling on the situation until probably a few days after,” Dehn said.

They were all cold, but no one was injured.