WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A funeral for a Wilmington school principal who died in a motorcycle accident will take place on Wednesday. Dr. Terrance Newton was the principal of Warner Elementary.
Newtown's motorcycle crashed on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark last March.
Delaware State police say Newton was passing a car when his tire hit the concrete median, and he lost control of his motorcycle.
The funeral will be at the Chase Center at 11 a.m.
It will be streamed on CBS News Philly.