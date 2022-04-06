PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects accused of firing 61 shots during a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting occurred on March 18 on the 2500 block of South Shields Street near Elmwood Avenue.
Police say three men were running down the block firing at a fourth man.
JUST IN— Philadelphia Police release video where more than five dozen shots were fired by three brazen shooters down the street from Bartram H.S.. Nobody was hit. Detectives are asking for help in identifying the three shooters. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/J7ohZYiVcS
Nobody was injured, but several unattended vehicles were damaged by gunfire, according to police. Doorbell cameras captured the shooting.
The suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Prius.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183