PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA transit officer has been shot in Philadelphia’s Frankford section Wednesday night. It happened near Leiper and Arrott Streets around 7 p.m.

The officer is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel.

A large police presence was spotted outside of the hospital.

Police are rushing to a shooting scene where a SEPTA Transit officer was shot in the 15th District, SEPTA confirms. Condition unknown but the officer is being treated @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8p1b1ApODR — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 6, 2022

Chopper 3 was over the scene as a large police presence swarmed the area.

There is no word on what preceded the shooting.

Much of the area around the El is blocked off as the situation unfolds.

Much of the area around the El remains blocked off @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/m7GwUdZh4r — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 7, 2022

Residents in the area described hearing a barrage of bullets.

“I was asleep at first and then I heard a barrage of shots. Five here, five there,” one man said.

“This is a damn shame. This is out of control when we got babies on the blocks, we got families that live here and you just run around shooting people,” a woman said.

Neighbors describe hearing a barrage of bullets @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/v5rKdbFSyI — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 7, 2022

