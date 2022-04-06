PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia. The suspects were caught on camera.
Investigators say the suspects demanded the teen girl give them her cellphone at the Girard station on Monday afternoon.READ MORE: Gunman Dead After SEPTA Transit Officer, 2 Women Shot In Philadelphia's Frankford Section, Police Say
There was an altercation and the suspects ran away.READ MORE: Man Acquitted Of All Charges In 2019 Shooting Death Of Philadelphia Police Official's Son In FDR Park
The victim was not injured.
SEPTA police say there have been at last three recent attacks.MORE NEWS: Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say
They call them crimes of opportunity.