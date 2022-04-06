PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday morning, grab the umbrella, outfit the kids in their rain gear, and leave extra travel time. Another storm system arrives just in time for the Thursday morning commute.
There will be periods of steady rain and gusty thunderstorms all day with the heaviest rain during the morning and evening commutes.
Up to 1.5 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts under any storms.
This, in addition to Wednesday’s rainfall totals of nearly 1 foot, could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas and on some roadways.
There is also a severe storm threat for southern Delaware with damaging winds the main threat. The severe threat diminishes to the north near Philadelphia.
The rain and storms will end shortly after midnight Thursday but the upper-level low-pressure center will slowly spin north of the region on Friday and Saturday bringing a chance of spotty showers. That does include the Phillies home opener on Friday afternoon.