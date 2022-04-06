PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects who got out of a car and opened fire on two people parked in an SUV in Philadelphia’s Stenton section. Officials recently released new surveillance video from the March 11 shooting on Washington Lane near Limekiln Pike.
The suspects got out of a Nissan Maxima and fired multiple shots at a Ford Escape.
Police recovered the Maxima, but are searching for the suspects who ran from the scene.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Shooting Investigation Group: 215-686-8271