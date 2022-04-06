PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – Legoland Philadelphia is turning 5. The ultimate indoor celebration has transformed into the ultimate birthday party for the special milestone.

General manager Michael Taylor tells CBS3 it’s playful learning for kids of all ages.

“It just builds against our brand of the playful learning. You know taking brick and putting it into a birthday cake… or the petting zoo, or Miniland Philadelphia,” Taylor said.

In Miniland you’ll find everything Philly. From Rocky to the Birds, the cheesesteaks, and city hall.



Master model builder Michael Nieves is in charge of the Legos. He builds, maintains, and fixes the Legos every day.

“I wanted to make it a celebration, so we put up parade, put up balloons,” Nieves said. “These are all the streamers I put up, the streamers alone there are over a thousand pieces. For a birthday party, you need clowns so I built clowns all around Miniland.”

There’s a scavenger hunt where kids can guess the number of clowns at the parade and enter to win a special birthday surprise.

The birthday celebration also features a six-foot-tall birthday cake made from 5,000 bricks that took more than 50 hours to complete.

“Over 6,000 pieces in the cake alone. It’s three tiers, each tier is just about 20 inches tall,” Nieves said.

Taylor adds, “Kids can decorate and put their own flare to it.”

The cake will be decorated with nearly 40,000 DOTS pieces made by the attendees during the celebration.

“I wanted to make this cake interactive. I want the kids to add onto it,” Nieves said.

The Birthday Celebration at Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia runs through June 30. For more information, click here.