PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets.
Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA.READ MORE: Police Searching For Saad Najeed Dwight, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Woman In Chester
A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver.READ MORE: Dance4Life To Hold Annual Easter Concert in Wilmington
MORE NEWS: Bucks County Businessman Making Way To Europe To Deliver Critical Supplies To Children's Hospitals In Ukraine
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.