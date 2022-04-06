CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets.

Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA.

A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.