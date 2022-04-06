CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — A dance company based in Delaware is inviting the community to an Easter celebration this Sunday. Dance4Life is based in Claymont.

On Sunday, they will hold their annual community Easter concert at Wilmington Drama League.

It is their first public Easter show since 2019.

Thirty dancers ages 6 to 60 will participate, including some who are non-dancers.

“What I wanted to do is bring a production to this area that could be seasonal and something that the community could audition for and participate in,” Chauntee Andrews said. “So they don’t have to be dancers from Dance4Life, we have dancers from all over the tri-state area that come in, audition and participate in this production.”

The show will tell the story of Jesus’s crucifixion.

It is on Sunday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets here.