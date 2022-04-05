DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney declared April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Carney was shocked by state statistics as he read and then signed the proclamation in Dover.
“Whereas there were a total of 551 forcible and 163 non-forcible serious sexual offenses reported to Delaware law enforcement in 2020, that is astoundingly terrible,” Carney said. “That’s what really sinks in and strikes you. The numbers are high and also underreported at the same time. It means we have a lot of work to do.”
Victims advocates joined Carney for the signing.
There are sexual assault hotline programs in Delaware. Click here for more resources.