By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia and music legend Bobby Rydell has died.

The former teen idol is probably best-known in the area for the song “Wildwood Days,” but he had so many hits — “Volare,” “Wild One” and so many others.

Rydell was also a movie star, appearing in “Bye Bye Birdie” with Ann Margaret.

There are streets in Philadelphia and Wildwood named for Rydell.

He died just shy of his 80th birthday.