PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia and music legend Bobby Rydell has died.
The former teen idol is probably best-known in the area for the song "Wildwood Days," but he had so many hits — "Volare," "Wild One" and so many others.
Rydell was also a movie star, appearing in “Bye Bye Birdie” with Ann Margaret.
A Philly Music Legend….
…has passed on. Sending prayers of comfort, strength and love to the family and fans of #BobbyRydell
There are streets in Philadelphia and Wildwood named for Rydell.
He died just shy of his 80th birthday.