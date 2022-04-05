PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The preliminary hearing for Jayana Webb was canceled Tuesday. Webb is accused of driving drunk, killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and another man. More than 30 troopers came to the Criminal Justice Center for her preliminary hearing, but the hearing ended up being postponed.

This was the fleet of Pennsylvania State Police cars that arrived at the courthouse Tuesday to show support for Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca. Mack and Sisca were hit and killed by an SUV on March 21 while they were trying to rescue a pedestrian who was walking on I-95 South near the Broad Street exit.

The pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, was also killed.

Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was behind the wheel. She’s charged with murder, DUI and related charges for the crash.

She admitted to police she drank an alcoholic beverage before her vehicle ran off the road and hit the victims.

Eyewitness News spoke to her lawyer after he left court. He says the hearing being delayed means his client has to sit in jail longer.

She is currently being held without bond.

“I would have rather had it tried next month so she doesn’t sit any longer than she needs to,” said Michael Walker, Webb’s attorney, “but unfortunately, the commonwealth has a witness that they need that’s not available, so, unfortunately, we have to wait for a little bit longer.”

Webb’s preliminary hearing is now scheduled for June 22.

The hearing is expected to last for two and a half hours.

Multiple witnesses are expected to testify, including a tow truck driver who was driving behind Webb that fateful day.