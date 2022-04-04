TRAPPE, Pa. (CBS) — The Trappe Fire Company officially returned to service Monday for the first time since a Pennsylvania state trooper was killed in a crash on I-95. Trooper Branden Sisca was also the chief of the fire company in Montgomery County.
On Monday, firefighters took down the flag that's been flying at half-staff outside the fire station. They plan to give that flag to Sisca's family.
The woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and another man in a crash on I-95 is expected in court Tuesday.
Jayana Webb’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning.
Prosecutors say she was driving under the influence last month when she hit and killed troopers Martin Mack and Sisca, along with Reyes Rivera Oliveras in South Philadelphia.
The troopers were trying to help Oliveras, who was walking on the highway.