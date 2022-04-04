PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They have an unmistakable look. Cherry blossoms are blooming across the region. Thousands will be admiring the pretty petals at the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Philadelphia.

The cherry blossom forecast this year calls for seasonable temperatures and a climb to full bloom by this weekend. Followed by snow — cherry snow known as Sakurafubuki.

The first cherry trees in Fairmount Park were gifts from Japan in 1926. Since that time, hundreds more have been planted, creating a blooming sensation every spring.

After being canceled for two years due to the pandemic, the annual Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival is back.

“We’re looking at a beautiful cherry blossom season this year. We had some cold weather, as you know, but a lot of them hung on so there’s a lot of cherries out here. This is the first time we’ve had a festival since 2019 and we’ve changed it up. It’s not one day and it’s not ticketed anymore. It’s three days of concerts and food vendors and it’s free. There no charge,” said Kim Andrews, executive director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.

The festival begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

There will be a concert stage set at the end of an alley lined with cherry trees. Free performances will run every evening and this year’s performers will be a blend of traditional and contemporary featuring hip-hop, reggae, drummers and Japanese dancers.

The trees will bloom through late April. Following the bloom, the season ends with a cherry-style snowstorm.

“We also get to enjoy Sakadofuki, which is when the petals start to fall off and looks like snow swirling around you and landing on the ground,” Andrews said.

The English translation of Sakurafubuki is “cherry wind snow,” but I don’t think anyone will mind that kind of snow.

The festival is free and there is free parking on the street. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.