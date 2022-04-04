PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Caught on camera. More than 60 shots were fired at a West Philadelphia playground. Now, police are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspects.

Neighbors in the West Philly neighborhood say the soundtrack all too often is a chorus of gunfire.

Akhie says he uses his boombox to drown out the neighborhood noise.

“Young people don’t know anything about real music,” he said.

The elderly man with George Frideric Handel blaring from his bicycle shook his head in disbelief when asked about the 60-plus shots that shattered the night air two weeks ago.

Philadelphia Police Southwest Detectives pushed the video out Monday, hoping to gain some traction in their investigation to locate at least three shooters.

The trio opened fire on a basketball court known as The Pit. The crowd scattered. Nobody was hit.

The shooters are seen leaving in a white SUV.

While it’s been two weeks, neighbors along Reno Street — just down from 50th Street — immediately remembered the shooting.

“Didn’t sound like a regular shooting gun. Then I heard a ‘pow, pow, pow.’ That was that,” Charlene Price said.

“It happens around here all the time. It’s not just happening today, it’ll happen tonight or whatever. They just always shooting around here,” a resident said.

Meanwhile, the lush sounds of eighteenth-century classical music carry in this neighborhood, a melody in contrast to the accounts so many neighbors provided us about the other soundtrack from two weeks ago.

“I just hope and pray that my grandkids’ generation,t things will be better,” Lashshay Coleman said.

If you have any information about the shooting, police would like to hear from you.