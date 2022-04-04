PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot and killed inside of a takeout restaurant in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. It happened just before 8:45 p.m. on the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police say a 24-year-old man was shot once in the chest and was rushed to Temple University Hospital.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head In West Philadelphia, Police Say
The victim later died at the hospital.
An arrest has been made and a suspected weapon was recovered.
No further information is available at this time regarding the suspect's information.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.