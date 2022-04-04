PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball is back and excitement is building as the Philadelphia Phillies finish spring training this week in Clearwater, Florida. The Phillies, with two new sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, open their season this Friday at Citizens Bank Park against the Oakland Athletics.

So what’s new for fans at the ballpark this season? Eyewitness News got a preview of the fun and the food ahead of Opening Day.

Baseball is back in Philadelphia and the hype is at a fever pitch in South Philadelphia.

The countdown to Opening Day is in full swing at Citizens Bank Park as the team and Aramark unveiled exciting new foods and fan gear on Monday.

“A little bit more than 72 hours, this place is going to be packed,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said. “In here, out there, the whole ballpark is sold out already. We’re back to normal. We’ll have a full house. We’re going to do Opening Day like it should be.”

Opening Day wouldn’t be complete without delicious ballpark food. After being voted the best food in baseball last year by MLB Network, the Phillies had to kick it up a notch by adding a boardwalk favorite to the ballpark.

“Our real big announcement today is the unveiling of Manco & Manco Pizza, the first and last name in pizza,” Aramark General Manager Kevin Tedesco said. “We couldn’t be more excited.”

Pennsylvania-based KLYR Rum will also be added to the drink menu along with Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken with one sandwich named after one of its founders, Phillies world champion Ryan Howard.

“It’s definitely going to get up there, show some face and be up there,” Howard said. “Excited about the opportunity to share it with the fans and be able to have an impact on the fans in a different way in the ballpark this go around so they can sit back and relax and enjoy the game.”

Not only will fans enjoy new food items, but they can also sport new swag like the fleece headbands that will be given away on Opening Day, Bryce Harper MV3 T-shirts and kids windbreakers, just to name a few of the opening weekend fan giveaways.