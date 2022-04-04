CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things are heating up before this month’s NFL Draft. The Eagles on Monday swapped multiple picks with the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles are sending two first-round picks in this year’s draft — No. 16 and 19 — to the Saints for the 18th overall pick in this year’s draft and a first-round pick next year. The Eagles are also landing picks 101, 237 and a 2024 second-round pick in the deal.

The Birds are also sending pick No. 194 this year to New Orleans.

The deal now leaves the Eagles with two first-rounders this year — No. 15 and 18.

The full trade is below.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, the Eagles pick up another first-rounder in 2023, which is shaping up to be a deeper draft, particularly with high-end QB talent.

The move seemingly allows the Eagles to judge starter Jalen Hurts for another year before deciding whether to move forward with him as the franchise quarterback or to use those two first-rounders in 2023 as ammunition to select a quarterback.

Former Eagles executive Joe Banner loved the deal for the Birds, calling it “one of the most lopsided trades we have seen in a long time.”

The NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 and runs through Saturday, April 30.