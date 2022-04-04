PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things are heating up before this month’s NFL Draft. The Eagles on Monday swapped multiple picks with the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles are sending two first-round picks in this year’s draft — No. 16 and 19 — to the Saints for the 18th overall pick in this year’s draft and a first-round pick next year. The Eagles are also landing picks 101, 237 and a 2024 second-round pick in the deal.

The Birds are also sending pick No. 194 this year to New Orleans.

The deal now leaves the Eagles with two first-rounders this year — No. 15 and 18.

The full trade is below.

The Eagles have agreed to trade picks No. 16, 19, and 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9VZCJBWovx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 4, 2022

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, the Eagles pick up another first-rounder in 2023, which is shaping up to be a deeper draft, particularly with high-end QB talent.

The move seemingly allows the Eagles to judge starter Jalen Hurts for another year before deciding whether to move forward with him as the franchise quarterback or to use those two first-rounders in 2023 as ammunition to select a quarterback.

Now the Eagles have double 1’s in the 2023 draft, which is expected to be a better and deeper QB draft. A trade like today’s continues to show that Jalen Hurts will get another chance this season to become the Eagles’ QB solution for future seasons. pic.twitter.com/9xpTXRdV2N — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022

Former Eagles executive Joe Banner loved the deal for the Birds, calling it “one of the most lopsided trades we have seen in a long time.”

One of the most lopsided trades we have seen in a long time. The 1,2 & 3 saints gave up for 16 was enough that they could’ve used it to trade for almost any nfl star player not a QB and had picks left over. Instead they got a mid first round pick. Crazy. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) April 4, 2022

The NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 and runs through Saturday, April 30.