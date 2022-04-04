PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An eighth-grader who was walking home from school was shot four times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 15th Street.

Police say 15-year-old boy Juan Carlos Robles-Corona was shot four times.

Police are calling it an ambush, saying it follows a series of fights between the 15-year-old and at least two shooters from over the weekend. The teen was walking home from school when police say the shooters were hiding behind a car on the other side of the street before confronting the teen and opening fire.

#BREAKING @PhillyPolice confirm a 15-year-old male was shot and killed while walking home from school after a confrontation. 20 shots were fired. His backpack and a shoe still remain along 15th St at Susquehanna. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Cvr0KgBbej — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) April 4, 2022

The victim was an eighth-grader at Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School.

Police say the teen lived nearby and often walks home from school.

The teen was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where police say he later died from his injuries.

Police say a total of 20 shots were fired.

An investigator described the moments that led up to the fatal encounter.

“He does attend the school that is right here at this location, walking home to his house. At some point he’s confronted by somebody, we’re not sure why. Multiple shots are fired, appears at him seeing that he’s hit at least four times in the torso,” Police Capt. John Walk said. “Instead of just talking to parents, talking to adults, talking to teachers, talking to family members, these kids are drawing guns and firing them, not even knowing what the repercussions are.”

The weapon in the incident has been recovered.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.

Grief counselors will be on hand for students at Duckrey Public School on Tuesday.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.

