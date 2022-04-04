THORTON, Pa. (CBS) – Crews battle a house fire in Delaware County. Firefighters were called to the house on Diamond Drive in Thornton, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire caused heavy damage to the roof.
No word if anyone was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.