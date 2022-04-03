PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready to see more street sweepers hitting the road on Monday in Philadelphia. That’s when the city will expand its street sweeping program to 14 more neighborhoods.
CBS3 is told these are the neighborhoods with the highest concentration of trash:
- North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.
- Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.
- Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.
- Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.
- Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim St.
- Paschall: 58th St. to 70th St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St.
- Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.
- Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.
- Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.
- Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.
- West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.
- West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.
The city will not start giving out fines for cars parked on the street cleaning routes until May.
For more information visit: https://www.phila.gov/programs/mechanical-street-cleaning/.