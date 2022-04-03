Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed While Driving In Southwest Philadelphia; 1 Person Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed inside a car that crashed in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened on the 6500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim was shot seven times.
Officers made one arrest.
No word on what led to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.