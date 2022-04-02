PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred on the 200 block of North Peach Street around 4:30 a.m.
Police say they responded to reports of a person with a gun and shooting in the area. Once they arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying on the kitchen floor inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left back.
The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m., officials say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.