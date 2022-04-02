VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Anticipation on the Main Line is real as Villanova faces Kansas in the Final Four in New Orleans. And the watch parties just keep getting bigger and bigger at Villanova on Saturday.

It started with small cafeteria areas when the Wildcats reached the Sweet 16 to full blown gyms for the Final Four.

CBS3 has been told about 4,500 students are at Finneran Pavilion right now. The building can hold up to 6,500. It’s the first time they’re holding a watch party in Finneran.

Previous championship mementos are all around Finneran. They took pieces of the courts the team won on and placed them on flooring inside this building.

Students are pretty confident they’ll be at Finneran again on Monday. There is also an increased police presence in and around the campus that will be there until late Saturday evening.

