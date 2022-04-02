3-Alarm House Fire In Trenton Leaves 20-Year-Old Twin Brothers Dead, 4 Firefighters Injured: Officials

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 3-alarm house fire in Trenton has left 20-year-old twin brothers dead on Saturday night, officials say. Four firefighters were also injured during the blaze.
The fire occurred at 834 Carteret Avenue just before 7 p.m.
Officials say one firefighter sustained burns and three others were injured due to a structural collapse. They were in stable condition at the time of transport, according to Trenton Fire Director Kenneth M. Douglas.
Two other residents evacuated the building, officials say.
Investigators have yet to determine a cause for the fire. County, state officials, and members of Trenton's police, health and inspections departments are assisting on the scene.
“I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can to support to get through this,” Mayor W. Reed Gusciora said in a statement.