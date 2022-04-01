PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After narrowing their search down to three candidates, the School District of Philadelphia has selected Tony Watlington to become the next superintendent. Watlington comes to Philadelphia from North Carolina, where he was the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District.

John Davis and Krish Mohip were the other two finalists for the job. The three candidates held town halls at the school district’s education center for a chance to meet parents, students, and staff.

Watlington will replace Dr. William Hite, who announced last summer that he plans to step down at the end of the academic year. He served as the district’s superintendent for 10 years.

Dr.Tony Watlington from North Carolina will be the new Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ #CBS3 pic.twitter.com/vWSEYAq9Pg — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) April 1, 2022

The School District of Philadelphia had an extensive nationwide search for the position. They hired a search firm and reached out to more than 400 individuals.

The School District says they had more than 46 public engagement sessions to make sure the community was involved in the process. But their search was still met with some backlash.

The Philadelphia NAACP branch has voiced concern that none of the candidates are from Philadelphia, citing they want someone who’s vested in a city that poses its own unique set of educational and community challenges.

Alliance For Philadelphia Public Schools also protested the search in March. They asked the school district to pause the decision. The group was also upset the finalists didn’t include a woman or anyone from the city.