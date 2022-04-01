Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia's Cedarbrook Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 8400 block of Forrest Avenue in Cedarbrook.
Police say the victim, in his 20's, was shot multiple times, including his face.
Investigators say the victim had a gun on him, but never got the chance to use it.
The shooter remains at large.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.