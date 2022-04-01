PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s Natasha Brown has learned that the Philadelphia School District’s Board of Education has made its final selection for the next superintendent of the school district.
A formal announcement of the candidate will be made at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the school district's headquarters.
The new candidate is expected to be in attendance along with School Board President Joyce Wilkerson and other officials.
Earlier this month, the district announced the three finalists: John Davis, Krish Mohip and Tony Watlington.
Davis is the chief of schools for the city of Baltimore. Mohip was most recently the deputy education officer for Illinois. Watlington is the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District in North Carolina.
