PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A volunteer coach for the Philadelphia Police Athletic League is charged with raping a teenage girl. The suspect is 26-year-old Marquis Graham.
Police say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old, who regularly attends the Strawberry Mansion PAL Center on Ridge Avenue.
Investigators say the alleged assault happened March 9 in Graham's car.
They say he offered the girl a ride after she left the PAL center and was walking to work.