By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers in Philadelphia might run into even more traffic on Saturday. Kelly Drive will be detoured on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to the Murphy Cup Regatta, the Philadelphia police department announced on Friday.

Kelly Drive will be detoured in both directions from Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive.

DETOURS  

  • Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Reservoir Drive, south on Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive and back onto Kelly Drive.  
  • Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive, to Reservoir Drive, north Reservoir Drive back to Kelly Drive.  
  • Sufficient detour signs will be posted along the detour routes.  Delays should be minimal. 