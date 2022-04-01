PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers in Philadelphia might run into even more traffic on Saturday. Kelly Drive will be detoured on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to the Murphy Cup Regatta, the Philadelphia police department announced on Friday.
Kelly Drive will be detoured in both directions from Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive.
DETOURS
- Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Reservoir Drive, south on Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive and back onto Kelly Drive.
- Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive, to Reservoir Drive, north Reservoir Drive back to Kelly Drive.
- Sufficient detour signs will be posted along the detour routes. Delays should be minimal.