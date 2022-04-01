HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Northampton County home went up in flames as firefighters rushed to save a family still trapped inside early Friday morning. Eyewitness News has been told a mother and father were able to escape the flames, but two of their children needed to be rescued.

CBS3 has been told the two kids have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear Friday morning. Two officers had to go to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. One of those officers has already been released, and the other is expected to be OK. Two adults inside the home were also taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the fire marshal has arrived on the scene to pick up the investigation. The huge fire started just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Hellertown.

Six people taken to the hospital due to this early morning house fire in Hellertown, including two children and two police officers. Live updates on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/8DpQoakonO — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 1, 2022

Firefighters arrived to find flames and thick smoke coming from the home and the fire quickly reached two-alarms. Eyewitness News has been told a mother and father made it out but their two children were trapped on the second floor.

The two kids were rescued by using a ladder and then placed onto stretchers. The children were taken to Cedar Crest by ambulance and then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“There was one adult outside and she was advising that her kids were inside,” Corporal John Donato, of the Hellertown Police Department, said. “They attempted to make entry. The smoke and the flames were too bad for them to get in. Firefighters arrived on the scene a short time later, were able to get the two juveniles out.”

Firefighters and investigators are still on the scene.

There’s no word yet on a cause for the fire.